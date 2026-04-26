Kalu’s Wife’s Appointment Was Strictly On Merit, Not Political, Says Otti

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Abia State Governor Dr Alex Otti, has clarified that every appointment made by his administration has been guided strictly by meritocracy.

Governor Otti who made the clarification on Saturday at the International Conference Center, Umuahia during the wedding ceremony of his Ade-De-Camp (ADC), ASP Emeka Charles Ogbonna, and his bride, Trinity also reaffirmed his stance on merit-based appointments in public service, stating that what influences his choice of appointments of people to serve the State in various capacities is what they can offer and not where they come from or their political affiliations.

Clarifying the appointment of Dr. Ezinne Chinyere Benjamin-Kalu, as the Abia State University Teaching Hospital Management Board (ABSUTH) the State Chief Executive said, “Recently, we made an appointment for the chairman of Abia State University Teaching Hospital Board. And somehow, I think I hear some noise left, right, and center. I’m sure the people don’t know that I personally interviewed and had chats with seven people for that role. And the lady that we chose did not only come first, but the difference between her and the person that came second was so wide.

“And this happened last year. So, we were waiting for an opportunity to reconstitute the board, given that the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the Teaching Hospital was leaving. So, having now reconstituted the board, we believe that it was only proper for us to give the job to the person that came first.

“And, that’s what we did. We don’t care whether she’s APC or PDP or YPP or whatever. Those are not important. We don’t even care whether she’s from Abia or from Delta or from anywhere. We are interested in what is in her brain. We are interested in the contacts that she has. And one of the things that stood her out from the other six was the international contacts she has.”

“So, in Abia here, we are open to anybody. Just come with what is inside your brain. We don’t want to know where you come from. We don’t want to know your political affiliation. When the time comes for voting, you can go and vote for whoever you want to vote. But here, we want results. We want performance,” Gov. Otti added.

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The Governor noted that this principle applies across board – from the appointment of Permanent Secretaries to the recruitment of the 5,394 teachers, as well as the ongoing process to employ additional 4,000 teachers. He emphasized that place of origin is not a criterion; rather, the determining factors are what individuals can offer and their ability to deliver effectively on the job.

Governor Otti noted that his approach to appointment ensures that the right people are entrusted with responsibilities that impact governance and service delivery.

The Governor, who commended his ADC for choosing a wife from Cross River State said, “You can see that it’s a cross-cultural union. That is what the world should be. When I heard that ASP Emeka was taking a wife from Cross River State, Obudu to be precise, I was very happy about that. Because, it was also on the basis of that, that he was selected as my ADC. I had interviewed seven people, and he came first. At the time, I decided to give him the job, I didn’t know where he came from. What gave him the job is merit.

He also congratulated his ADC and his beautiful wife, Trinity, and prayed that God would bless their union with the joys and blessings of marriage. He asked for divine blessings upon their home, including the gift of children and the resources to nurture and raise them to become individuals of great impact in society, both locally and globally.

The Governor also recognized in Absentia and paid tribute to a former Governor of Cross River State, Mr. Donald Duke, who went out of his way to host all the Abia people that went to Cross River State to take Trinity.