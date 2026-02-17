Abia Shortlists 24,023 Applicants For Teacher Recruitment, To Hire 4,000

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Abia state government is set to shortlist 24,023 applicants for Computer-Based Test in the second batch of its teacher recruitment exercise, with plans to employ 4,000 new teachers across the state.

The Commissioner for Information, Okey Kanu, disclosed this on Monday, while addressing journalists in Government House, Umuahia, on the outcome of this week’s State Executive Council meeting presided over by Governor Alex Otti.

In a statement released by Head of Information at Government House, Umuahia, Divine Nwankwo, on Monday, the commissioner revealed that the second batch of the teacher recruitment exercise is progressing well.

“At the last count, about 36,415 applications were received, while 24,023 applicants were actually shortlisted for the computer-Based Test (CBT).

“The date for the CBT will be announced in due course,” the statement read.

The statement further noted that last year the state government employed 5,394 teachers, and that the Education Management and Information System is being deployed to integrate education data across primary and secondary schools.

EMIS will support efficient school management, data-driven planning, and measurable outcomes.

“And the system will support the efficient management of schools, data-driven development, planning and measurable outcomes in schools,” Kanu noted.

It also highlighted the resumption of the mass literacy and non-formal education programme for adults for the 2025–2026 academic session in all 17 Local Government Areas.

It was stated that the sensitisation campaign is ongoing to increase enrolment, targeting school dropouts, traders, artisans, and other adults.

On sports, the Abia state contingent to the recently concluded National Basic Education Schools Sports Games emerged the best in athletics and overall performance, winning eight gold medals and other accolades.

“The performance of the Abia state contingent is an eloquent testimony to the success of the youth development programmes of this administration, particularly in the field of school sports,” Kanu stated.

The statement added that governor has promised to host the team at a later date.

The reforms in the education sector were also praised, noting that Abia has consistently emerged as the best-performing state in NECO examinations over the past three years.

“Abia State, for the past three years, has consistently emerged as the best-performing state in NECO exams.

“This record signifies the massive impact of the transformation and reform agenda of His Excellency in the education sector,” the statement read.

On infrastructure, the statement said the Ministry of Works is engaged in direct labour projects across 48 locations in the state, listing completed projects including maintenance of 14.8 km of Alayi–Ugwueke Road in Bende LGA, 1.1 km of Awomukwu–Umusokoro Road in Ikwuano LGA, 900 metres of Umusokoro Road in Ikwuano, and 9.1 km of Umunkpeyi–Umuru–Okokiri Road in Isialangwa South LGA. Three new projects have been added to the ministry’s maintenance basket.

Contributing, the Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Goodluck Ubochi, said EMIS will monitor pupils’ progress, including tracking movement between schools, whether private or public.

The press briefing, held at Government House, Umuahia, was attended by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Ferdinand Ekeoma.