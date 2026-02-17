Sokoto Gov Extols Murtala Mohammed, Urges Youths To Emulate Virtues

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State has described the late former Head of State, Murtala Mohammed, as a symbol of patriotism, courage and selfless service whose legacy continues to inspire generations of Nigerians.

He stated this after receiving the Gen. Murtala Ramat Muhammed Meritorious Security Award at the General Murtala Mohammed Golden Symposium held at the convocation arena of Bayero University Kano in Kano.

The event was organised by the Kano Patriotic Front in honour of the late leader, who was assassinated 50 years ago during a failed coup attempt.

The Governor, who was represented by his Special Adviser on Security, Ahmed Usman (rtd), expressed profound gratitude to the organisers for finding him worthy of the prestigious recognition.

He dedicated the award to the people of Sokoto State and the state’s security architecture for their tireless efforts in sustaining peace and stability.

Reflecting on the life and times of General Murtala Mohammed, Governor Aliyu described him as a bold and visionary leader who demonstrated uncommon discipline, decisiveness and commitment to national unity during his short but impactful tenure.

Advertisement

According to the Governor, the late leader’s style of governance was defined by accountability, integrity and an unwavering determination to reposition Nigeria on the path of progress.

“Murtala Mohammed remains an enduring example of courage and patriotism. His administration showed that with sincerity of purpose, discipline and love for country, transformational change is possible even within a short period. His sacrifice for the unity and stability of Nigeria must never be forgotten,” the Governor stated.

Governor Aliyu called on leaders at all levels and younger Nigerians to emulate the late leader’s virtues of selflessness, transparency and dedication to national service. He emphasised that national development depends largely on leaders who place public interest above personal gain.

The Governor reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to strengthening security, promoting good governance and fostering unity in Sokoto State, noting that the award serves as both an honour and a renewed call to duty.

He concluded by praying for the peaceful repose of the soul of the late General Murtala Mohammed and urged Nigerians to continue drawing lessons from his exemplary life of service and sacrifice.