Abia To Establish Cocoa Factories, Targets Export Earnings

By Iro Oliver Stanley

The Deputy Governor of Abia State, Engr. Ikechukwu Emetu has said that the Dr Alex Otti led government will encourage the export of cocoa to other countries by farmers in the State

Emetu who disclosed this during a meeting with members of the Abia State Cocoa Farmers Association at Government House, Umuahia stated that the era of other States benefiting from the high production of Cocoa from Abia is over.

According to him, the government is working out modalities to ensure that the 16 cocoa producing local government areas of the state are turned into producing estates for the establishment of cocoa factories. This, he added, would boost the production capacity of the State.

The Deputy Governor said that the government recognizes the importance agriculture play in the economy of any nation, and have made other promises to boost agricultural revolution in the state.

According to him, any government that does not support agricultural will not be a progressive one.

