Otti To Partner Multi-Lateral Agencies To Move Abia forward

The Governor of Abia State, Dr Alex Otti says his administration is committed to partnering with multi-lateral and donor agencies on ways to to move the state forward.

Otti stated this when he received a delegation of the International Organisation For Migration (IOM), an Inter-governmental Organisation led by the representative of the mission to Nigeria, Mr. Victor Lutenco.

The International Organisation for Migration is an inter-governmental organisation that works to uphold the rights and well-being of migrants, foster greater understanding of migration issues and support the sustainable development of communities.

The governor emphasised that the state government is working to curb irregular migration by focusing on infrastructural development of the state to drive its vision of job creation and reducing the level of unemployment among the people.

He further noted that his administration is at the forefront of addressing insecurity through job creation, adding that Abia state under the present administration is actively engaged in 21st century opportunities that would create an enabling environment for businesses to thrive.

“Abia has 51% unemployment and our major solution is to create jobs for the people. You cannot create jobs with infrastructural decay, lack of ease of doing business,” Governor Otti said.

The Governor, while noting that the state government is supporting SMEs to do more, added that government is creating infrastructure that would make it difficult for people to leave the state.

He listed road infrastructure, electricity, social infrastructure, healthcare delivery system across the three senatorial zones of the state as some of the steps being taking by his government to check irregular migration.

In his speech earlier, the leader of the delegation, Mr. Victor Lutenco, said one of the important priorities of IOM is maximising the contribution of migration to development, pointing out that in the context of the Governor’s transformation agenda, the work of IOM can be highly relevant and complementary.

He said the organisation assists in the development of policies and strategies for effective migration management, promote linkages between migration and development, plays crucial role in providing humanitarian aide to migrants in crisis situation and to displaced population among other services.

He said that they came to Abia because they found the Governor as an embodiment of trust and the new face of development and used the opportunity to seek partnership with the state towards achieving its objectives.