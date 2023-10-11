‘You Are A Sleeping Giant’ — Interior Minister Tells Federal Fire Service

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji–Ojo, on Wednesday reiterated the need for the Federal Fire Service (FFS) to undergo a transformative rebranding and expansion of its responsibilities.

He said this at the Commissioning of Firefighting Trucks and Ford Rapid Response Vehicles at the Federal Fire Service headquarters, Garki, Abuja.

Tunji-Ojo said once signed by the President Bola Tinubu, a proposed fire and rescue service bill will play a key role in Nigeria’s national development.

The proposed rebranding of the Fire Service as the Federal Fire and Rescue Service seeks a shift in focus towards comprehensive risk assessment and a commitment to safeguarding lives and property.

“The Federal Fire Service, very soon when the bill on fire and rescue service is assented, we will play a major role in our national development. For any country to attain its potential, the position of fire service cannot be taken for granted. I say this to the FFS, you are a sleeping giant. The time to wake up to your responsibility is now,” he said.

The minister added, “Nigeria is one of the world’s biggest economies. This means that for us as a people, we cannot continue to neglect the issue of fire service. My personal opinion, as well as my position as a minister of the interior, is that the fire service should be and will be a major employer in Nigeria.

“Beyond just considering our barriers, we need to realize that the ideas we possess transcend any obstacles we might encounter during our development. I said this when I visited the Fire Academy, it is time for the fire service to rise up to a higher responsibility.

“Your responsibility isn’t just about combating fire. Your duty includes forecasting danger, and we need to transition from an era of corrective activities to an era of a proactive approach, leading to preventive measures that can save us billions of lives.

“As your minister, I don’t want to just value the number of buildings saved from fire. Rather, I want to see the effectiveness of your preventive measures. Your responsibilities go beyond firefighting; they encompass rescue management. You are supposed to be, and must be, the first respondent during emergencies. Your responsibilities extend beyond fire management to protecting lives, and properties, and rescuing people during emergencies such as accidents, road traffic collisions, and even natural disasters. These remain part of your duty,” he said.

Tunji-Ojo added that the agency is expected to start collecting information, assessing risks, and protecting the health and safety of workers in their line of duties.

Interior Minister, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo commissioning FFS Firefighting trucks

“This framework should identify and assess the full range of foreseeable fire and rescue-related risks, make provisions for prevention and protection activities, and respond to incidents appropriately.Planning for solutions is more efficient than solving problems. When you fail to plan, you are planning to fail. We must invest more in preparation for smoother execution.

“You will rise high because the era of minimal preparation is over. We want the training centers to be more than just facilities for the Federal Forest Service officials. We aim for all residential buildings, commercial buildings, markets, and every business-oriented entity with a workforce of more than 10 or 15 to employ more fire rescue and safety officers, prominently by Monday.

“A fire that razes a whole building often starts from a tiny spot. Timely intervention could save billions of assets and lives. Thus, your responsibility entails training our youth in fire and emergency rescue management. It might alarm you, but catastrophes can strike anywhere. Several of our commercial centers are dangerously unequipped to respond to emergency situations.

“We cannot persist in automatic mode and hope things will change. It’s senseless to keep repeating a flawed method and expect superior results. Our gathering here is not to maintain the status quo in emergency training,” minister added.

Earlier, the Controller General of the Federal Fire Service, Engr Jaji Abdulganiyu in his welcome address, expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for repositioning and empowering the service by increasing firefighting and emergency assets.

Controller-General-Federal Fire Service, Engr Jaji O. Abdulganiyu.

He also acknowledged the Interior Minister’s efforts to elevate the Fire Service and raise expectations for the future.

While encouraging zonal and state commands to make optimal use of the new assets to enhance emergency response, Abdulganiyu warned members of the public against obstructing and attacking firemen during rescue operations.

Federal Fire Service firefighting Trucks