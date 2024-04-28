Abuja Chinese Supermarket Labelled All Products In Yen, To Be Fined N10m—FCCPC

496 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Federal Competition & Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) on Sunday said the Abuja-based Chinese Supermarket labelled all its products in Yen against the Naira.

The FCCPC had earlier sealed the supermarket for acts of racism and bullying against Nigerians, for insisting that the supermarket was meant for Chinese only.

Advertisement

In a new development on Sunday, the Acting Executive Vice Chairman of the commission, Adamu Abdullahi, on Channels TV confirmed that the establishment trades in yen, which isn’t the Nigeria currency.

He said, “Yes, she (Liu Bei) came to the commission in time and we went to the supermarket with her, she opened it and the discoveries were just enormous. The Chinese embassy and Chamber of Commerce were there represented.

“We discovered that all the products were labelled in Yen and that is the only currency they accept. That is against the law in Nigeria. we don’t sell products in foreign currency. Everything sold in Nigeria should be in its currency.

“And then the issue of discrimination that they only allow into the supermarket has been confirmed and we have now instructed that she must put up a notice in front of that shop that says everybody can go into the supermarket and shop. Also the issue of Yen and the display of prices. We are discussing with her to put things right.”

Advertisement

The FCCPC boss reiterated that discussions on appropriate sanctions were ongoing as an offence was committed which must be sanctioned.

“So we would look at our law and find out what those consequences are and apply them. There is a fine of N10m and then 10 per cent of last year’s turnover for the company but we are still looking at the issues.”