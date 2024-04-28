Cost Of Electricity, Dollars For Spare Parts Reason Behind DSTV, GOtv Tariff Hike— FCCPC

578 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Acting Executive Vice Chairman of the Federal Competition & Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), Adamu Abdullahi, has explained Multichoice implemented a 25.4 per cent increase in price for DSTV and GOtv subscribers,

Multichoice Group, the owner of DSTV had hiked the tariff plan for its satellite television service by 25.4 per cent despite public outcry.

The price raise was relayed in a message to customers, noting it will take effect on May 1, 2024.

The new price review is the third since May 2023 when the company announced change in tariff.

Speaking on the tariff hike, Abduallhi on Sunday said the management of multichoice submitted a four-page letter to the commission explaining reasons for the recent hike.

“Yesterday, we got a four-page letter from Multichoice telling us the reasons for the price increase, At a glance, I saw things like the cost of electricity and, the cost of dollars for spare parts.

“We would look at the variables that caused the rise, we would go through these items individually and find out how they have affected their operations” Abdullahi said

The FCCPC boss warned that although the company remains a dominant provider of cable television in the country, the commission will not hesitate to wield its stick if the reasons are not justifiable.

He said, “At the same time, they are not supposed to do so because you are the only provider of the services in the market and abuse your dominant position in the market. And if by chance we confirm that it is what they are doing, we would go by the law and do what we are supposed to do.”

Speaking on regulatory measures to be decided upon, he said the commission would partner with the Nigerian Communications Commission, the sector regulatory agency and even the National Broadcasting Commission if the establishment was found guilty of customer exploitation.

He also gave an update on enforcement compliance at the 4u and Sahad stores. He disclosed that the companies involved have realised their mistakes and have ensured 95 per cent compliance.