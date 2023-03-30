Abuja Court Dismisses El-Zakzaky’s Suit Seeking Issuance Of New Passport

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Thursday dismissed an application filed by Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, and his wife, Zeenah which sought an order compelling the Nigeria Immigration Service, NIS to issue them their international passports.

The suit was filed on their behalf by the Falana Falana Chambers as a fundamental rights application.

The plaintiffs’ lawyer, Funmi Falana, had contended that her clients’ right were being violated by relevant stakeholders who allegedly refused to return or reissue their travel documents which they need so as to get medical care from hospitals overseas.

The plaintiff claimed that his passport was seized and apparently destroyed in 2015 when security forces invaded his domain.

But the NIS as well as other respondents denied violating the plaintiffs rights on the matter.

Reading his verdict on Thursday, Justice Obiora Egwuta held that the applicant has not provided sufficient evidence in court to show that his passport was either seized, destroyed, lost or the relevant agency was unwilling to reissue another one to him.

“From the position of the applicant, it was not shown that it was the respondent who took his passport but rather that the passport was destroyed or lost in 2015 when his residence was attacked by security operatives.

“This application is accordingly dismissed,” Egwatu said.