Ohanaeze Commends Afenifere’s Position On Presidential Polls

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Thursday, commended Afenifere, the umbrella socio-cultural organization for the Yoruba ethnic nationalities, for standing that Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, won the Feb 25th 2023 elections.

Ohanaeze also commended the pan-Yoruba group for maintaining that there is no acrimony between the Yoruba nation and their Igbo counterparts. This followed a press release on behalf of Afenifere purportedly by its PRO and secretary claiming that Ohanaeze chieftain Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu called the Yoruba ‘political rascals’.

Ohanaeze, in a release by its national publicity secretary, Dr Alex Ogbonnia, applauded the resolution of Afenifere after its meeting.

According to him, “We are persuaded that the Afenifere’s resolutions as published are foundational to the current socio-political crisis gnawing at the heart of Nigeria; and that those resolutions speak truth to the conscience of the powers that be in Nigeria.

“Afenifere’s stand on the side of equity and justice has not come to us as a surprise given that the organization has stood for truth each time Nigeria finds herself at the cross-roads.”

Ohanaeze recalled Afenifere’s role in restoring democracy to Nigeria through the platform of the National Democratic Coalition(NADECO), and thanked the group ‘for telling the world the true position on the February 25 presidential election.”

Ohanaeze also thanked Afenifere for its reassurances of security and support to stranger communities in Yorubaland, particularly Lagos State, and for reassuring ‘our people that there is no war between the Yoruba and any other group in Nigeria, especially the Igbo’.

The pan-Igbo group added, “We commend the Afenifere for condemning the campaigns of calumny and acts of ethnic violence deployed by some politicians and their hired criminal gangs in several parts of the federation during the gubernatorial election, particularly in Lagos State where the election was made to appear like an inter-ethnic war between the Yoruba and the Igbo.

“We encourage other ethnic socio-cultural organizations to borrow a leaf from the Afenifere in standing up for principles of equity and justice and to be counted each time Nigeria is confronted with political crises.

“We join Afenifere in restating our confidence in the judiciary with the hope that it will accquit itself creditably in the election litigations presently before it without fear or favour.”

Ohanaeze also commended Afenifere for ‘discountenancing the handiwork of mischief-makers in an attempt to misrepresent the remarks by the chairman, Council of Elders, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu.

“We want to place on record that when the history of Nigerian travails is written, Chief Ayo Adebanjo will feature most copiously on the side of justice, nobility, honour, courage, character and integrity.”

Recall that Afenifere, a few days ago, sacked its national publicity secretary, Jare Ajayi, and the national organising committee, Abagun Kole Omololu, for issuing an unauthorised statement in its name to the effect that Chief Iwuanyanwu made denigrating comments against Afenifere.

Afenifere’s stance was contained in a communique signed by Chief Ayo Adebanjo, its leader, and Sola Ebiseni, the group’s secretary-general, after the group’s meeting at Isanya Ogbo, Ogun State.

It read in part, “The presidential election held on the 25th of February 2023 was characterised by all forms of primitive manipulations and noncompliance with the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Electoral Act 2022 and the Guidelines and Regulations made pursuant thereto with concomitant legislative force.

“The results of the lawful votes at the presidential election available to the Afenifere through credible sources confirm that Peter Obi won the said election and we, thus, support his decision challenging the contrary declaration by the INEC.”