Abuja Court Sends ‘ISIS Member’ To DSS Custody

The Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the State Security Service (SSS) to detain a suspected Nigerian member of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria, Emmanuel Osase, for 60 days.

Justice Inyang Ekwo gave the order on Wednesday.

In a motion ex-parte instituted by the SSS in the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/409/2024, it contended that “the Respondent was arrested by a team of personnel from the applicant’s office for alleged membership and propagation of Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist messages, including opposition to Democratic System of Government and the call for staging terrorists attacks against Nigeria State and its symbols of sovereignty.”

A.A Ugee, counsel for the SSS, said it was necessary for the applicant in the case to apply to the Court for an order to detain the Applicant for sixty (60) days, pending the conclusion of an ongoing investigation in a case of terrorism.

The lawyer added that preliminary investigation revealed that the respondent, who is allegedly an ex-convict, still engages in terrorist activities which previously led to his conviction in France.

“That the Respondent appeared not to have renounced his terrorist ideologies, as he continues to engage with the proscribed pro-ISIS online media group known as “al-Alawn Media Foundation” whose main objectives is the creation and dissemination of terrorist content and the promotion of terrorist attacks against Democratic Systems of Government such as Nigeria and the Western Governments including their interests across the globe,” the lawyer added.

Ruling on the motion, Ekwo granted the DSS request while adjourning the case to June 3.

“Upon studying the averments in the affidavit, I hereby grant the relief as prayed,” the judge ruled.