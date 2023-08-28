ABUJA: Days After Wike’s Threat, Mansion Built On Yoruba Monarch’s Land Demolished By FCTA

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A multimillion-naira duplex located at Plot 226 Cadastral Zone, A02 Wuse 1, Wuse Zone 6 District, has been demolished by the Federal Capital Territory Administration for sitting on an unapproved plot of land.

The Nyesom Wike-led FCTA said it demolished the duplex because it was built without valid title and building plan approval.

The Director, Department of Development Control, Mukhtar Galadima, told journalists that the building was said to belong to the late Alake of Egba Land, Oba Oye Lipede, but was taken over by Ibrahim Kamba and Ademu Teku, who constructed the duplex against all warnings.

He said that his team had to carry out an extensive investigation to ascertain the original owner of the plot of land, given varying claims that were being put forth by the parties, adding that the FCTA will not consider the status of any defaulting developer, once development rules and regulations are violated.

Galadima said, “We demolished the duplex because somebody built without valid title and building plan approval on someone else’s land. Investigation revealed that the developer is not the owner of the plot, that is why we had to remove the building.

The demolished duplex

“We allowed the building to this stage before demolishing it, because we had to follow all the processes. He was served all the notices to stop work, but being a recalcitrant developer, he continued without heeding to the notices we served.

“After our investigation, we ascertained the original allottee, so we have to remove it. We are going to consult the legal department to know the next action against the developer,” he added.

THE WHISTLER reported that shortly after his inauguration as FCT Minister last week, Wike had warned that the FCTA will demolish buildings without approvals.