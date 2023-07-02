ABUJA: Demolition Exercise To Begin As FCDA Marks Police Station, Residential Buildings, Others On Waterways

119 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Malam Shehu Ahmed, the Executive Secretary, Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) says the FCT Administration would demolish all structures on waterways across the nation’s capital.

Ahmed made this known in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

He said some structures were preventing water from flowing freely through its natural course which was responsible for flooding recorded in some parts of the city.

“People are clamoring that we act quickly and take tough decisions to save lives. And this is what we must do. We cannot act as though we don’t see this man-made problem caused by those who violate the Abuja Master Plan.”

“Buildings in Trademore Estate had been severally marked for demolition.

Warnings have been given year after year but the occupants of the estate keep risking their lives and those of others.

“By declaring Trademore a disaster zone, we have told the residents there to evacuate. The area is on a low line zone which is not safe. Flooding can come at anytime. They know this and have been experiencing it over the years”.

The executive secretary, who is the chairman, Special Ministerial Task Team on Flood Mitigation, revealed that a Police station in Trademore would be demolished and other buildings.

“We have The Police station in Trademore that will be demolished. It will go alongside other buildings. We have engaged the FCT Police command and have provided a suitable place for them to operate from and fight crime.”

The executive secretary pointed out that Trademore Estate did not have FCDA Approved building plan and the continuous flooded areas can best be left as Green areas and not residential.

He explained that the estate was just one of the areas in focus as other areas where structures were built on floodplains would experience removal of illegal structures.