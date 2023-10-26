Abuja Estates Go For Self-Protection Amid Growing Insecurity In FCT

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Residents of Efab Estate in Apo, Abuja will never forget the tragic incident of July 23, 2023. Armed robbers invaded the estate and killed the Chief Security Officer, Abdulrahim Abraham, who tried to prevent the attack by engaging the robbers before he was hacked to death.

Nearly three months later, the estate is yet to receive any information from the Nigerian Police on his killers. Many other estates within Abuja have witnessed similar incidents of robbery attacks, stoking fears in the minds of residents.

THE WHISTLER can report that many estates in the city are taking measures for self-protection in the face of the police’s seeming inability to prevent attacks on residents.

In Kubwa, one of the largest satellite towns in the FCT, the management of an estate (name withheld) said it spent a total of N1,164,200 to replace vital parts of its transformer which was carted away by unknown robbers.

When the incident occurred, it was unclear how the robbers accessed the estate considering the stringent measures including, the existence of a CCTV in the estate.

However, the residents of the estate were forced to contribute money to replace the transformer and take other security measures to prevent recurrence.

Speaking to THE WHISTLER, a resident of the estate said the measures include hiring more security personnel and installing scanners on both entrances of the estate.

With the scanners installed, access cards were issued to residents to prevent unauthorized entries.

“Visitors must be granted access as well through the security guards at the estate’s entrances,” the resident said.

In Bwari, where the Abuja Law School is located, another estate (name withheld) has also made efforts to thwart any invasion by marauders after theft cases were reported by some of its residents.

The estate authorities decided to close the second gate at 10:30 p.m., leaving only one for entry and exit at night.

The estate also halted the operations of motorcycles from 10 p.m. and made it mandatory for visitors to communicate with their host at the gate before entry.

“More Solar lights are to be installed in dark spots of the estate while unauthorized occupants of uncompleted buildings should be ejected as soon as possible,” minutes of the Estate’s meeting held in September, sighted by THE WHISTLER read.

However, one of the concerns raised during the meeting was the absence of security personnel at night when it’s raining. “They complained of not having raincoats,” the minutes highlighted.

In an estate in Dawaki (name withheld), residents said assailants take advantage of rainy nights to invade some of their residences.

With its rear area having proximity to the mountain extending to Dutse Alhaji, criminals constantly invade the estate during windy and rainy nights.

“There was one incident when it was drizzling, around 2 a.m., the criminals dug a hole from the area backing the mountain, gaining access into the estate. They invaded a compound and stole two generator sets,” a resident told THE WHISTLER.

The incident led to the estate authorities reinforcing security across its rear areas, while it began a screening exercise for both residents and non-residents before entry into the estate.

“Items leaving the estate are also screened by providing receipts,” the resident revealed further.

Another complaint received by THE WHISTLER is that of criminals breaching the perimeter fences of houses situated in an estate (name withheld), along the city gate area of the FCT.

Our correspondent learned that armed robbers lock around the fences to dispossess unsuspecting road users of their belongings. A few times, residents of the estate are attacked by these criminals while heading out or returning to the estate.

A resident of the estate noted that its authorities resorted to installing street lights to illuminate the rear areas of the estate which is the expressway leading to the Abuja airport.

Similarly, the Gwarinpa Federal Housing Estate appeared to have strengthened its security architecture as operatives of the FCT police were sighted in hot spots of the estate at night.

Tricycle operators are also not allowed from 10 p.m. in the estate. Across its various roads and streets, streetlights have been installed to illuminate the areas while gates into certain sub-estates within the Gwarinpa estate are being installed.

Reacting to the situation, security and risk assessment expert, Olatunbosun Abolarinwa said the estate management needs to look outwards rather than inward to secure its precinct.

In an interview with THE WHISTLER, Abolarinwa said, “Estates seem to be the hotspot for big men, and that makes them a magnet for crime.

“If you have a beautiful estate with houses worth millions of naira, and you are surrounded by shanties and people riding on motorcycles without plate numbers, technically the thieves have found a place to come to.

“This is why estates are becoming hit these days and the burglars are becoming more daring. Go to any estate and check the back, you will find holes in the walls.

“These are holes made by the thieves to climb into the estates, and I think, the estates in the FCT need to look outward rather than inward for their protection.

“An estate would employ a proper security guard from security companies that still allows people to pay some security guards N24,000 to N30,000 per month. That means you are paying him, N1000 per day.

“At N1000 per day, divided by their needs, you will realise that they can’t survive with that, and the next step will be to look for other means of survival for themselves and they can even arrange and set you up to be robbed.”

He stated further that poorly paid security personnel could burgle the houses of residents when they are away or arrange for their kidnapping.

“So, estates need to start looking at what happens outside of their fences. Almost every estate now takes care of within its perimeter fences.

“What is happening outside of your perimeter fence? Do you have a patrol? Is the place well-lit? What are you doing with the bushes surrounding your estate, and the uncompleted building within the estate? What is going on inside there? What is the human intelligence of those moving around your estate?”.

The security experts noted that for sustainable security across residential areas in the FCT, it’s important that security agencies adopt non-force measures in the fight against crime and criminality.

He also advised estate developers and managers to employ the services of security experts to carry out risk assessments and surveys of the area to help conceive sustainable security measures to safeguard their environment.