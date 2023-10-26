INEC’s Failure To Transmit 2023 Election Results To IReV Did Not Affect Presidential Poll – Supreme Court Declares

By Wondrous Nnaemeka
Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machine.

Justice Inyang Okoro of the Supreme Court has dismissed Atiku Abubakar’s claim of non-compliance to the Electoral Act against the Independent National Electoral Commission and President Bola Tinubu.

Okoro held that the failure to transmit results to the INEC Results Viewing (IReV) portal did not affect the results of the 2023 Presidential Election.

Okoro added that INEC is Constitutional empowered to choose how to collate election results.

“This ground is resolved against the appellant,” Okoro said.

Atiku was the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 25, 2023, poll.

