INEC’s Failure To Transmit 2023 Election Results To IReV Did Not Affect Presidential Poll – Supreme Court Declares

467 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Justice Inyang Okoro of the Supreme Court has dismissed Atiku Abubakar’s claim of non-compliance to the Electoral Act against the Independent National Electoral Commission and President Bola Tinubu.

Okoro held that the failure to transmit results to the INEC Results Viewing (IReV) portal did not affect the results of the 2023 Presidential Election.

Advertisement

Okoro added that INEC is Constitutional empowered to choose how to collate election results.

“This ground is resolved against the appellant,” Okoro said.

Atiku was the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 25, 2023, poll.