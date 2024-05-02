Armed Men Invade Popular Abuja Estate, Kidnap Mother, Minors

372 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A combined team of security operatives is currently on a search for a mother and her two children, aged nine and ten, kidnapped from the Leisure Court Estate of Lugbe, Abuja.

A source conversant with the ongoing rescue operation who pleaded anonymity following the sensitivity of the case disclosed the information to THE WHISTLER on Thursday morning.

The source noted that they had received a distress call at about 1 am on Wednesday, alerting them of an incursion into the estate.

The assailants had invaded the estate at about 10 pm on Tuesday, THE WHISTLER learnt.

Further information revealed that the residents had alerted the security operatives, hours after the attackers had left with their victims.

Nine days ago, kidnappers in a similar operation, invaded the same Estate and whisked away a woman and her daughter.

THE WHISTLER gathered that the family involved had more interest in reuniting with their abducted loved ones unhurt, and as such, resorted to paying ransom running into millions.

At the time of filing the report, THE WHISTLER awaits feedback from the queries sent to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command on the matter.

As of 5:15 am, Thursday, the operatives were still in the ”bush” tracking the perpetrators while aiming to rescue the victims.

The recent cases of reported kidnap in the FCT are becoming a concern, considering that the capital city may have enjoyed relative calm in the past three months.

On Monday, a community at Dutse Baupma in the Bwari Area Council of the FCT witnessed a sudden hit by kidnappers where four residents were whisked away by unknown armed men.

The reported mode of operation is a major call to the FCT Police on the need to reinforce security presence in that axis as residents told newsmen that the attackers invaded the community in their numbers and operated for hours.

THE WHISTLER reported the residents’ challenge of the lack of adequate police outposts in the surrounding suburbs.

However, it is important to note that the reported attacks are coming days after 119 inmates escaped from the Suleja Medium Security Correctional Centre on April 24 after a rainstorm wreaked its frail perimeter wall.

To date, the authorities of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) neither published the identities of fleeing inmates as promised — No fewer than 103 of them — Nor updated the public on the latest development aside from the 16 inmates, reported to have been rearrested since the incident occurred.