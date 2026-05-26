Tailor Arrested Over Fake Bandits Claim, Peller Fame Stunt

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A tailor and TikTok content creator, identified as Kowiu Oloyede, has allegedly been arrested by operatives of the Ogun State Police Command for raising a false alarm about a bandits’ attack in Atan Ota, Ogun State, in a bid to gain social media fame.

According to police reports, the suspect recorded a video on May 23 from his backyard falsely claiming that armed bandits had invaded his community.

The video quickly went viral, reportedly triggering panic and tension among residents. Authorities said his TikTok follower count rose from about 60 to over 1,000 within hours of the post.

Investigations further revealed that Oloyede allegedly attempted to escalate the stunt by planning a fake kidnapping video. He was said to have approached a Fulani cattle herder to participate in the act, but the individual reportedly refused.

Police also alleged that the suspect went ahead to stage portions of the scenario himself, recording a video in which he knelt and acted as a kidnapping victim.

The clip was later deleted after he allegedly realised the seriousness of his actions.

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The Ogun State Police Command confirmed that operatives tracked and arrested the suspect, and that the case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) in Abeokuta for further investigation.

Authorities say the suspect will be charged in court upon the conclusion of investigations, as officials warn against the spread of false information capable of causing public panic.