Ohanaeze Youth Asks Igbos To Wear Black On May 30

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The youth arm of the apex igbo socio-cultural group, the Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC), has urged Igbos globally to dress in black attire on May 30 as part of activities marking “Biafra Heroes’ Day.”

The group also called on governors in the old Eastern Region, particularly those in the Southeast, to officially declare May 30 every year as a day of remembrance for those killed during the 1967–1970 civil war period, which it described as a genocide allegedly carried out by the Federal Government of Nigeria.

The call was contained in a press statement issued on May 26, 2026, and signed by the OYC National President, Comrade Igboayaka O Igboayaka, and the Secretary General, Comrade Ifeanyichukwu Nweke.

In the statement, the group also urged Ndigbo to comply with a sit-at-home directive associated with the commemoration, as directed by pro-Biafra groups including the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), led by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, and the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), among other affiliated groups.

OYC further directed Igbos living in the diaspora to wear black clothing in their workplaces and business environments on May 30, stating that it would serve as a symbolic act of mourning and remembrance for victims of the conflict.

The council said the observance was necessary to honour those killed during the war and to reaffirm the collective memory of the events that shaped the region’s history.

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It also expressed disappointment that Southeast governors and political leaders have not institutionalised Biafra Heroes’ Day as an official annual memorial, unlike other national remembrance events in the country.

Looking ahead to the 2027 general elections, the group urged Ndigbo to elect leaders at all levels who would, in its words, be willing to defend “Alaigbo” and reflect the historical experiences of the Igbo people.

OYC also described what it called a “ballot revolution” as a necessary political shift to replace current office holders in the Southeast whom it accused of undermining the Igbo cause.

“The 2027 general election presents another significant opportunity for Ndigbo. Ndigbo must elect leaders from governors, National Assembly, and State Assembly who possess the boldness to recall the survival story of Ndigbo (1966-1970 genocide) and are prepared to defend Alaigbo without fear or pretence, as revealed by Comrade Igboayaka.

“The political retirement of past and current political office holders in Southeast in 2027, who sabotage our freedom quest, is a task that must be undertaken through a “Ballot Revolution” that will cause a political tsunami, the only means of electing genuine Igbo representatives into political offices in Alaigbo, instead of allowing Fulani stooges to represent us,” the statement read.

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The statement drew comparisons with other national commemorations, noting that Yoruba political leaders observe June 12 in honour of the late Chief MKO Abiola.

It further criticised Igbo political leaders for failing to organise similar memorial events for victims of the civil war, which it said was driven by struggles over resources and national unity.

The group also faulted the post-war reconciliation framework introduced by former Head of State, Yakubu Gowon, known as the “Three Rs” — Reconciliation, Reconstruction and Rehabilitation — alleging that it was not fully implemented in the former Eastern Region.

Finally, the council called on President Bola Tinubu to take what it described as a reconciliatory step by ordering the release of detained pro-Biafra activists, including Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and other members of pro-Biafra groups currently held by the Nigeria Police Force, the Department of State Services (DSS), and the Nigerian military.