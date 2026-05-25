Six Contest EFCC Move To Seize Assets Linked To Sylva

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The Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday adjourned a forfeiture case filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) against nine properties linked to former Governor Timipre Sylva of Bayelsa until July 16.

Justice Obiora Egwuatu adjourned the matter following the inability of the EFCC’s lawyer, Oluwaleke Atolagbe, to file a report of compliance in respect of the earlier interim order granted against the properties.

Justice Egwuatu had, on April 24, ordered the temporary forfeiture of the nine properties linked to Sylva, who is also a former Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, to the Federal Government.

The judge made the order after Atolagbe moved an ex-parte motion, marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/607/2026, to the effect.

Justice Egwuatu also granted the EFCC’s request for the publication of the order in any two newspapers within 7 days from the date of receipt of the certified true copy of the order for interested person(s) to show cause within 14 days why a final order of forfeiture should not be made.

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The affected assets are located across high-value areas in Abuja.

The judge then adjourned the matter until May 25 for a report of compliance.

Upon resumed hearing on Monday, Benson Ibezim appeared for properties listed in the EFCC’s schedule as 1 and 9.

The properties are four blocks of terraces at Dakibiyu and two blocks of buildings at Garki, currently occupied by the National Information Technology Development Agency.

Alex Ejiesieme, SAN, represented parties seeking to show cause with respect to properties listed as 2 and 5 (a duplex with penthouse and office complex at Maitama and eight units of one-bedroom flat at No. 8, Misratah Street, Wuse II, Abuja).

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Ajayi Olowo, on its part, appeared for a property listed as 7 (two blocks with 12 units of flats at Thaba Tseka Crescent, Wuse II) in the schedule, while Emmanuellla Imonikeh represented the 3rd property listed as “one standalone duplex at Palm Springs Estate, Mpape.”

Atolagbe then informed the court that, though about six parties had filed their affidavits to show cause in respect of the properties, he said no party had indicated interest in the three remaining properties in the schedule.

The properties yet to be claimed include numbers 4, 6 and 8 in the schedule.

They include block of flats with 10 units of flats at Wuse Zone 4; block of flats with six units of flats at No. 1, Mubi Close; and one stand-alone duplex at No. 18, Nile Lake, Plot 1271, Maitama, respectively.

The EFCC’s lawyer, therefore, informed the court that a motion on notice seeking a final forfeiture of the three properties to the Federal Government had been filed on May 22, since no one had shown cause why the assets should not be permanently forfeited.

The judge, however, said that the motion was not filed in the court.

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When Atolagbe was asked if the parties, who had shown cause, had been served, he said only one of the parties was served.

The lawyer said the commission had complied with the earlier order of the court by publishing the enrolled order in Tribune and Punch Newspapers.

He, however, said he was yet to file an affidavit of compliance.

Justice Egwuatu directed Atolagbe to publish the motion on notice seeking final forfeiture of the three prioerties the way the enrolled order was published.

He also order him to serve the parties who were yet to be served and file his report of compliance on the earlier interim order in the interest of fair hearing.

The judge, who ordered the lawyer to also respond to the processes filed by the interested parties, adjourned the matter until July 16 for a report of compliance.