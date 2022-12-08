ABUJA: Kidnappers Demand N1 Billion To Release Abductees As Another Victim Dies

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Abductors of some residents of Kubwa Extension II Relocation Estate along Arab Road in Kubwa, Abuja, have demanded N100 million each to release their victims.

The chairman of the estate’s association, Alhaji Suleiman Seidu, confirmed the development to THE WHISTLER when our correspondent visited the scene of the incident on Thursday.

According to Seidu, the assailants contacted one of the families of the abductees to make their demands about 24 hours after the incident.

“Yes, is true, the pastor’s people called me, and they said the kidnappers are demanding N100 million as of today. The N100 million they are asking for is for each of the victims, you can imagine,” he said, hoping that the affected families will get to the root of the matter by “the special grace of God.”

Seidu had earlier told our correspondent that about 11 persons were abducted during the Tuesday attack, contrary to the claim by the FCT Police Command that only four persons were kidnapped.

THE WHISTLER reported that one of the abducted persons who escaped had returned with swollen eyes on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, a second casualty has been recorded from the incident after one of the residents who was shot during the attack lost his life at the National Hospital, Abuja.

A resident who simply identified himself as Olatunde confirmed to our correspondent that the victim, a tailor, died on Wednesday from gunshot injuries.

He said, “a day before yesterday, that was Tuesday when they attacked around 6 pm, and we got information that gunmen are shooting in our area, we couldn’t come in but ran to Biaji police station.

“The police were also scared to come around past 6 pm because it was going to be like an exchange of fire, along the line they killed our neighbour, his name is Oshodi, and then our tailor who works with my wife was shot by the abdomen. We quickly took him to General Hospital Kubwa where they treated and referred him to the National hospital, and we got there around 10 pm with an ambulance.

“He had started responding to treatment before he died yesterday morning and was also buried that day according to Islamic tradition,” he added.

This website had earlier reported how armed men invaded the satellite community at about 6 pm on Tuesday, initially killing one and abducting about 11 others.