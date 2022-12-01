Abuja Residents Storm AEDC Office Over Five Months Power Outage

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Abuja residents on Thursday picketed the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) Headquarter, protesting over a five-month power outage.

The residents in their numbers arrived at the headquarters on Thursday with much displeasure.

The AEDC supplies the Federal Capital Territory, Niger, Kogi and Nasarawa States.

But epileptic power supply by the Disco forced some of the residents to demand for their transformers which has for long been in bad shape.

The protesters said they had handed the faulty transformer to the AEDC since July 2022.

According to them, the Disco’s nonchalance has kept them in total darkness thereby frustrating their businesses for five months.

One of the protesters, while speaking with newsmen said, “They (AEDC) keep saying we have fixed the transformers, we told them, can we see where the transformers have been fixed so that the assurance they gave to us, we will be able to work with them.

“At the end of the day, it is the solution we want; therefore, we have said, and they have agreed that today they will call us once they have corresponded with the person in charge of the vendor fixing the transformer.

“They told us they will call us this afternoon, to know the level of job done, maximum on Saturday we get the transformer in our place. We said if it is like that, we will wait.”

The protester however said that based on earlier meetings held with the AEDC, they were promised to rectify all matters regarding fixing the transformer with the vendor on or before Saturday.

He however threatened that if the issue is not resolved by Saturday, they will be forced to escalate the situation.

He said, “If on Saturday we don’t get that transformer, they should release it to us fully. And we agreed, and in any event that Saturday we don’t get the transformer, we will bring our own force to them, because we bought that transformer ourselves.

“It is the responsibility of AEDC to give transformers, but unfortunately, they have failed in that responsibility.”

Recall that in August 2022, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Adeoye Fadeyibi assured that residents of the Federal Capital City, FCC, especially Life Camp, Gwarimpa, Dawaki and environs will soon heave a sigh of relief as the AEDC is making frantic efforts to boost power supply to those areas.

The assurance came following concerns raised by FCDA’s Executive Secretary, Engr. Shehu Hadi Ahmad when the Managing Director led his management team on a courtesy visit to FCDA.

The Executive Secretary had raised concerns about the poor power supply to Life Camp, Gwarinpa, Dawaki and its environs which house some key personalities including Diplomats as well as the street-lights particularly along the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua Expressway which is a major gateway into the city.