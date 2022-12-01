Ex-Gusau Varsity VC Gets 35 Years In Prison For Duping Contractor N260m

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Professor Magaji Garba, a former Vice Chancellor of Federal University Gusau was on Thursday sentenced to 35 years imprisonment.

He was first arraigned on October 12, 2021, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC for allegedly extorting various sums from a contractor on the pretext of awarding him a N3 billion contract for the perimeter wall fencing of the university.

The offence is contrary to section 1 (1) (a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006, and punishable under section 1 (3).

Garba had pleaded “not guilty” to the charges read to him by the presiding judge, Justice Maryam Hassan Aliyu, of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Garki, Abuja.

His not guilty plea set the stage for his full trial as he was found guilty of a five -count charge bordering on obtaining money by false pretence and forgery.

Count two of the charge reads: “That you, Professor Magaji Garba, whilst being the Vice Chancellor, Federal University, Gusau on or about the 15th of May, 2019 in Abuja within the jurisdiction of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory Abuja with intent to defraud, obtained the sum of N100,000,000 (One Hundred Million Naira) from Alhaji Shehu Umar Sambo, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Ministaco Nigeria Limited, a contractor executing the construction of the Grand Convocation Square of the Federal University, Gusau under the false pretence of awarding a project for the perimeter wall fencing of the University valued at the total sum of N3,000,000,000.00 (Three Billion Naira) which representation/pretense you knew to be false”.

Count three reads: “That you, Professor Magaji Garba, whilst being the Vice Chancellor, Federal University, Gusau on or about the 1st August, 2019 in Abuja within the jurisdiction of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja with intent to defraud obtained the sum of N150,000,000.00 (One Hundred and fifty Million Naira from Alhaji Shehu Umar Sambo, Managing Director/Chief Executive officer of Ministaco Nigeria Limited, a contract executing the construction of the Grand Convocation Square at the Federal University, Gusau under the false presence of awarding a project for the perimeter wall fencing of the University valued at the total sum of N3,000,000,000.00 (Three Billion Naira), which representation/ pretense you knew to be false”.

After calling witnesses and tendering several documents which were admitted in evidence, the EFCC closed its case on December 14, 2021.

However, delivering the judgment on Thursday, the trial judge said the court was satisfied that the prosecution proved its case beyond reasonable doubt.

The defendant was pronounced guilty and sentenced to seven years on count 1-3 without option of fine, and seven years imprisonment on counts 4 and 5, with option of N10 million fine each.