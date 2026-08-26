Abuja TikToker Remanded In Kuje For ‘Cyberbullying’ Defence Minister

An Abuja-based content creator, Faruk Mohammed, was on Wednesday docked in a Federal High Court in Abuja for allegedly cyberbullying the Minister of Defence, retired Gen. Christopher Musa.

The Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), charged Mohammed with cyberbullying before Justice Obiora Egwuatu.

Mohammed is accused of claiming that Nigerian troops fighting on the frontline of the ongoing war against terrorism died because the defence minister and serving defence chiefs failed to act appropriately.

He was also accused of alleging that the Minister’s Legal Adviser, Mr Aliyu Anas, misled Musa in a bid to get him removed by the presidency.

The prosecution said Mohammed made the statements on his TikTok account between June 19 and July 17.

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The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecution Counsel, Mr Fidelis Isong, urged the court to fix a date for the trial to begin.

The Defence Counsel, Mr Abdulkadir Ahmed, however, informed the court that a pending bail application had not yet been served on the prosecution.

Justice Egwuatu adjourned the matter until Sept. 9 for hearing of the bail application.

The judge also ordered that Mohammed be remanded in Kuje Correctional Centre pending hearing of his bail application.