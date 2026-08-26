Driver Attacks Policewoman At Ogun Checkpoint Over Licence

A truck driver, Taofeek Ishola on Wednesday appeared before an Abeokuta Magistrates’ Court in Isabo for allegedly assaulting a police officer.

Ishola, whose address was not provided, was standing trial on a two-count charge bordering on assault and conduct likely to cause breach of peace.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecutor, ASP Ojo Adewusi told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Aug. 20 at about 9:30 a.m at Adatan Area of Abeokuta.

Adewusi alleged that Ishola was stopped at a police checkpoint and asked for his vehicle license by the complainant, a female police officer, Cpl. Mayowa Popoola, to which he felt reluctant to provide.

Adewusi further alleged that Ishola started harassing and assaulting the officer by throwing stones and harmful weapons at Popoola, which caused her bodily harm while acting in the execution of her lawful duty.

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Adewusi said the defendant was arrested and taken into custody at the Adatan police station.

According to the prosecutor, the offences contravene the provisions of Section 249(d) and 356(2) of Criminal Code Laws of Ogun 2006.

The Magistrate, Mrs R.A Lawal, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties who must be registered bondsmen with the Ogun State Judiciary.

Lawal ordered that Ishola be remanded at the Ibara Correctional Centre pending the perfection of his bail conditions.

She adjourned the case until Sept. 9 for hearing.