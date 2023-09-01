ABUJA: Wife Seeks Divorce From ‘Stingy’ Police Officer Who Goes To Market By Himself

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A Customary Court sitting in Bwari, Abuja, dissolved the marriage between Mrs. G. Edet and Police Inspector, D. Pius, after she accused him of not giving her adequate money for food stuff in the home.

Advertisement

In suit number FCT/CC/BWR/CV/02/2023 seen by THE WHISTLER, the petitioner who lives in Dutse Alhaji told the court that her husband serves as a Police Orderly at the Supreme Court but was not orderly at the home front.

“After our marriage, I have not experienced peace.

“The respondent is not responsible regarding the children and family needs.

“Any time I tried to bring to his notice the need of the family in terms of food stuff, he would say he doesn’t have money.

“The respondent will go to market by himself and buy food items in small quantities (e.g. crayfish N50, Maggi N20) and so on. After complaining, he will start giving me N10,000,” the petitioner claimed

Advertisement

She contended that after the intervention by some family friends, her husband started giving her N20,000 for feeding and upkeep but “still the money was not enough.”

She further accused the respondent of always beating her at any misunderstanding.

“On so many occasions, the respondent has asked me to leave his house but I keep pleading with him for the sake of my children.

“I am fed up with the marriage because of the respondent’s constant beating and injuries on my body; there are still some marks on my body and neck,” she deposed before the court.

She claimed she runs a prophetic ministry but her husband insisted on receiving and managing the finances sowed to the ministry.

Advertisement

She, therefore, sought for the following reliefs from the court:

“An order of this Honourable Court to grant me divorce and divorce certificate.

“An order of this Hon. Court to grant me the custody of my two children.

“An order for this Hon. Court ordering the Respondent to be paying the sum of N70,000 for monthly upkeep.

“An order of this Hon. Court ordering the Respondent to be responsible for the children school fees, medical bills and others.

“An order of this Hon. Court ordering the Respondent that he should stay away from making trouble in the ministry with me.

Advertisement

“An order of this Hon. Court ordering that the Respondent should stop beating or harassing me.”

During hearing and cross examination, the inspector had denied the allegations insisting he still loves his wife.

But the wife told the court she was done with the marriage.

THE WHISTLER reports that a three-man panel of the court, led by Honorable Cyprian Okwuonye, seperated the couple due to the woman’s insistence.

The court put the custody of the children with the wife while ordering the inspector to “pay the sum of N35,000 every month” to the wife as upkeep for the children.