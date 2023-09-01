PenCom Bans Companies From Using Touts, Agents To Obtain Pension Clearance Certificate

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

…Says Issuance Of Pension Clearance Certificate Free

Advertisement

The National Pension Commission has banned employers and companies from using touts and agents to obtain Pension Clearance Certificate from the commission.

PenCom said it is illegal and a contravention of the provisions of the Pensions Reform Act of 2014 for employers of labour and companies to employ the services of touts and agents.

In a notice to employers and companies dated September 1, 2023 and made available to THE WHISTLER, the Commission said, “The attention of the National Pension Commission has been drawn to an increase in the use of touts and agents by employers and companies seeking to obtain Pension Clearance Certificates.

“The use of touts and agents to obtain Pension Clearance Certificate is illegal and contrary to the provisions of Section 104(b)&(c) of the Pension Reform Act 2014. The Commission strongly advises employers to deal directly with it on matters relating to applications for issuance of Pension Clearance Certificate.”

The regulator said it has made it seamless for companies and employers who meet the requirements to obtain the certificate within seven days without constituting a nuisance.

Advertisement

PenCom listed the requirements to include, “Certified list of employees of the organization as at the end of the last fiscal year. The certification should be done with an authorized official of the applicant organization.

“Certified rate of monthly pension contributions (specifying employer and employee rates). The rates relating to the monthly emoluments are: Minimum of ten percent (10%) by the employer; and Minimum of eight percent (8%) by the employee.

“Evidence of remittance of monthly pension contributions for all employees as follows: For the last three fiscal years for organizations that were in existence for that period and have three (3) or more staff; For organizations that have not been in existence for the last three fiscal years, from the date of incorporation/registration/licensing to the last fiscal year.

“Evidence of remittance of all outstanding pension contributions and penalties (for late remittance). Evidence of transfer of pension fund and assets held prior to the commencement of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) to a licensed pension fund operator. This is ONLY applicable to organizations that had pension arrangements or were in custody of pension assets before June 2004.

“Evidence of current Group Life Insurance Policy procured for the staff of the organization specifying the number of lives and sum assured.”

Advertisement

The commission explained that the issuance of Pension Clearance Certificate is free of charge and transparent.

PenCom said, “Applicants are to note that it takes seven working days for the Commission to process applications submitted with full documentation. The application is currently in the process of automation. Until this is completed, Certificates of Compliance can be picked up at the offices where applications were submitted.

“Applications can be submitted at either the Commission’s Head Office at Plot 174, Adetokunbo Ademola Crescent, Wuse II, Abuja or any of its Zonal Offices in the six (6) geopolitical zones. Details of the zonal offices can be found on the Commission’s website, www.pencom.gov.ng.

“Also, applicants can track their applications by visiting the Commission’s website where the list of organizations issued Clearance Certificates is updated daily.”