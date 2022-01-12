Access Bank Denies Affiliation With Investment Platform, ‘Access Capital’

Access Bank Plc has denied any affiliation or involvement with an investment platform, Access Capital Investment.

The bank made the disclaimer on Wednesday when it dissociates itself, affiliates, subsidiaries and/or proxies from the activities, contract, claims or business engagements of Access Capital Investment Platform.

In Nigeria, many bank customers have been victims of fraudsters who parade themselves as investment platforms.

In the last five years Nigerians have lost over N300bn to ponzi schemes and speculative trading, according to the President of the Association of Corporate and Individual Investment Advisers, CIIA, Mr. Akin Adeniyi.

Findings by THE WHISTLER revealed that ‘Access Capital’ claims to be a newly launched investment platform which gives investors double of their investments in less than an hour.

“Access Capital Investment is a newly Launched Global system which gives you double payment of any amount you invest with the company within 45 minutes,” platform claimed on its Facebook page.

Another post which was dated October 21, posted on the platform’s Facebook page reads, “My brothers and sisters, do you know that the N20,000 and N50,000 you are just keeping in your bank account for nothing you can use it to do business within an hour you get double of it and become a daily millionaire?”

The platform claims that its CEO Mr Balogun Samuel is always available to clarify issues in the case of doubt.

Access Bank in its reaction warned the investing public not to be deceived by the name ‘Access’ which the platform adopted.

The lender said, “The management of Access Bank Plc and its subsidiaries wish to inform the public that our attention has been drawn to an online investment entity known and described as ‘Access Capital Investment Platform’ which has been soliciting members of the public to invest into its Access Capital Investment products promising mouth-watering returns on investment.

“Access Capital Investment Platform is not an affiliate nor subsidiary of Access Bank Plc and it would be at the risk of anyone who invests in any of the Access Capital Investment packages/products, as Access Bank Plc would not be responsible for any loss, damages, refund whatsoever that may arise therefrom.”