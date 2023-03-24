Access Bank Gets Approval To Acquire Atlas Mara Of Zambia

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Central Bank of Zambia has approved Access Bank’s proposed acquisition and merger of African Banking Corporation Zambia Ltd (Atlas Mara Zambia) after two years of negotiations.

Access Holding said on Friday that its subsidiary, Access Bank Zambia Ltd has also received approval from the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Access Bank Zambia said its operations will consequently be merged with Atlas Mara Zambia.

The Transaction is expected to be completed in Q3, 2023, Access Holding said.

The parent company had in October 2021, announced that its Zambian subsidiary had approached Atlas Mara Zambia for acquisition.

Access Zambia will now move towards integrating and merging Atlas Mara Zambia into its operations, which is expected to create one of the top five banks in Zambia.

The Chief Executive Officer of Access Holding, Herbert Wigwe, said the deal would create significant synergies between wholesale and retail banking strength of the two banks.

Wigwe said, “The transaction builds on our earlier acquisition and merger of Cavmont Bank Plc into Access Bank Zambia and underscores our resolve to strengthen our presence in Zambia, a key African market that fits into our strategic focus on geographic earnings growth and diversification.

“The combination of the two banks will create significant synergies between Access Zambia’s world class wholesale and transaction banking capabilities and Atlas Mara Zambia’s market leading retail and public sector capabilities to form a market leading universal banking platform that will greatly impact the Zambia market.”