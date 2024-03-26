Actors Guild Debunks Death Of Zack Orji

289 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The President of the Actor’s Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Emeka Rollas, has debunked the purported death of veteran Nollywood actor, Zack Orji, describing it as baseless social media fabrications.

The rumour of Orji’s death spread across social media platforms on Tuesday morning, prompting concern among fans of the actor.

Amid the frenzy of erroneous reports, Rollas took to his Instagram page to say, “Mr. Zack Orji is alive. Please disregard the malicious rumors being spread by mischief makers who derive pleasure from circulating false information.”

Expressing his dismay at the circulation of such unfounded claims, Rollas condemned the perpetrators, stressing that Orji is in good health.

“This is a stark example of how cruel some individuals can be. It is utterly unacceptable. Zack Orji will not succumb to such fabrications but will continue to live and proclaim the goodness of God in Jesus’ name,” Rollas affirmed.

The false reports come days after the Nigerian entertainment industry was thrown into mourning following the passing of veteran actor, Amaechi Muonagor, who lost his battle to kidney failure on Sunday, March 24, 2024.