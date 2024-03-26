Rep Urges Military To Execute Intelligence Reports With Caution

372 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A member of the House representing Southern Ijaw Federal Constituency Hon. Rodney Ebikebina has urged the army to execute its intelligence reports with utmost caution to minimise collateral damage to innocent and law abiding citizens.

The lawmaker in a press briefing with Parliamentary Reporters on Tuesday also sympathised with the army over the cold blooded murder of military personnel at Okuama Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State on March 14, 2024 describing it as “a great national tragedy.”

He said, “The gruesome and unprovoked murder of sixteen officers and men of the Nigerian army consisting of a Lieutenant Colonel, two majors, a captain and twelve other men of the military by criminals in Okuama community, Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State is one of the worse things to have happened to our gallant soldiers in recent history.

“I am sadly compelled to issue this press statement following the callous and senseless murder of these officers who were said to be on their line of duty at Okuama, Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State which event spilled into Igbomotoru, a hitherto peaceful community in my federal constituency, Southern Ijaw which is more than one hundred and fifty nautical kilometres from Okuama and in less than twenty-four hours spilled into Igbomotoru;

“This led to the invasion of the once serene community by men said to be of the military in search of the perpetrators of the heinous crime at Okuama. The aftermath of the invasion was the destruction and killing of some innocent and peace loving citizens of IGBOMOTORU community which is rather unfortunate and saddening.”he stated.

The Lawmaker who said he is aware the army has gathered some intelligence reports on the murder however cautioned against applied collateral damage

“I say this, bearing in mind the invasion and carnage that took place in Odi, November 1999 following the killing of some soldiers and policemen which remains fresh in our memories. Caution and professionalism must be the watchword to forestall unpleasant and regrettable consequences in the approach to bringing the culprits to book.”

Hon. Ebikebina also called on Igbomotoru and the entire Southern-Ijaw Federal Constituency, to be vigilant and report any strange movements in their various communities to the nearest law enforcement agents.

The Lawmaker commended the Bayelsa State Government and Delta State Government for their swift response, while soliciting for Humanitarian relief materials for the replenished community

“I use this medium to call on the Federal Government and International Organizations to send Palliatives to the affected Communities whose livelihood has been affected, those who have lost bread.”