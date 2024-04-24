Nollywood Suffers Another Loss As Veteran Actor Zulu Adigwe Dies

413 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Nollywood has been thrown into another mourning as veteran Nollywood actor, Zulu Adigwe has reportedly passed on.

Adigwe’s death is coming barely three weeks after the entertainment industry lost Junior Pope and other crew members in a boat mishap in Delta state.

His death was announced by movie producer Stanley Nwoko on Wednesday, via an Instagram post.

Nwoko said, “I regret to announce the passing of a veteran actor, late Mr Zulu Adigwe.

“What caused his death is yet to be reviewed. Rest in peace good actor,”.

During his career, Adigwe was famous in the movies, Living in Bondage, Breaking Free, Isakaba 2 amongst others.

Within the first four month of 2024, the entertainment industry has lost seven of its actors.

Efforts to reach the National President of Actors Guild of Nigeria,( AGN) Emeka Rollas, as of press time proved abortive.