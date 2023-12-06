Adamawa Governor Fintiri Proposes N225.8bn For 2024 Budget

207 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Adamawa State Executive Council, under the leadership of Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, on Wednesday, approved a budget proposal of N225.8bn for the 2024 fiscal year.

The budget, which was labelled “Budget of Reengineering”, was proposed during the Executive Council meeting chaired by Fintiri at the Council Chambers, Government House, Yola.

The State Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Mrs Neido Kofulto, revealed the information after the meeting, stating that the budget was crafted by the government based on “citizens’ needs.”

Also, according to the Commissioner for Budget and Planning, Mr Emmanuel Piridimso, N111.3bn representing 49.3% was earmarked for recurrent services, while N114.5bn naira representing 50.7% is to cover the capital expenditure.

Kafulto said the budget is ready to be presented to the state House of Assembly on Friday this week for consideration and approval.