Reps Advocate Appointment Of Comptroller General Among Serving Officers

The House of Representatives Committee on Customs and Excise has said that it would ensure that only career Customs officers would be appointed Comptroller General of Customs under the Customs and Excise Management Act (CEMA).

Chairman of the committee Hon. Joseph Abejide disclosed this while speaking at the inaugural meeting of the committee on Wednesday in Abuja.

The Lawmaker also said that the House of Representatives plan to conduct periodic reviews of Customs and excise laws to ensure that they remain relevant and effective in the face of changing economic and technological landscapes.

The lawmaker described the passage and signing of the Customs and Excise Management Act as a major milestone in the efforts to streamline customs procedures, enhance trade facilitation, improve revenue generation, and promote economic growth.

According to Hon. Abajide, “The new CEMA Act repealed the 63-year-old Customs law which provides among others for the appointment of the Comptroller General of Customs from among serving officers of the service not below the rank of Assistant Comptroller General.

Hon. Abejide further explained that, “Under the new Act, the NCS now has access to increased revenue via a new financing model of 4% FOB, thus enabling it to operate more effectively and efficiently.

According to Him, “The new Act also introduces a robust e-commerce system, aligning the NCS with global digital trends and promoting rapid revenue generation and ease of doing business. Another notable milestone of the Act is the establishment of a clear leadership structure for the Nigeria Customs Service.

“This is achieved by enabling a career officer, at least at the rank of Assistant Comptroller General as the Comptroller-General of Customs to be appointed by the President of Nigeria. This stands in contrast to the previous Act, which lacked clarity on leadership, resulting in such appointments from the civilian and military backgrounds in the past”.

He stated that the 10th Assembly has the rigorous task of ensuring that the new Act is implemented effectively and that its full benefits are realised.

He said the 10th House committee will closely monitor the NCS’s performance and provide the necessary support to ensure that it operates by the highest international standards.

According to him, the Customs and Excise plays a pivotal role in ensuring the effective and efficient operation of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), a critical institution that safeguards our nation’s borders and generates substantial revenue for our economy.

He said: “As we embark on this new chapter, I want to assure you that the Committee on Customs and Excise will be steadfast in its pursuit of excellence. We will work tirelessly to enhance trade facilitation policies, modernise customs procedures, and foster a conducive environment for economic growth and development.”

He disclosed that the committee will work closely to monitor the progress of the Nigerian Customs in implementing the Act, ensuring that it adheres to the principles of transparency, accountability, and efficiency.

He also assured that the committee “will closely scrutinise the NCS’s revenue collection and remittance processes to ensure that all customs duties and levies are promptly accounted for and remitted into the Federation Account.

He further promised that the 10th House shall continue to review the NCS’s cost of collection to ensure that it is reasonable and justifiable. It is worth mentioning that the new Act introduces a more streamlined and revenue-enhancing approach.

“Instead of the previously imposed 7% surcharge on duty payable, the Act now mandates a 4% Free on Board (FOB) charge. This change ensures that waivers granted do not adversely impact the revenue collection targets of the NCS, leading to a projected threefold increase in income compared to the current levels.

“The Committee will also assume oversight of the NCS’s enforcement of regulations in Export Processing Zones (EPZs) to verify compliance with legal requirements and their contribution to economic growth.

“In collaboration with the NCS Excise Department, the Chairman also assured that the Committee will strive to ensure automation of production lines from raw material intake to final product output, to block leakages and eradicate corruption.

He said, “We will assess the quality of training provided by the NCS’s training institutions to ensure that Customs personnel are equipped with the necessary skills and knowledge to perform their duties effectively.

“The Committee will meticulously review the NCS’s annual budget proposals to ensure they align with the government’s comprehensive economic and fiscal policies.

“The NCS’s budget is self-funding, meaning it operates independently of the national annual budget to optimise its operations and efficiency. This independent financial structure enables the NCS to effectively carry out its mandate and contribute to the nation’s economic growth.

“In the face of ever-evolving trade patterns and technological advancements, our committee shall remain vigilant in addressing the challenges that lie ahead.

To this end, the lawmaker again assured that in the 10th Assembly will strive to balance needs for revenue collection with the facilitation of legitimate trade, while also ensuring that the country’s borders remain impenetrable to illicit goods and activities. I hereby crave the need for effective teamwork and collaboration,” he said.