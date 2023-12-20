Adamawa State House Of Assembly Passes Vote Of Confidence On Governor Fintiri

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Members of the Adamawa State House of Assembly, have passed a vote of confidence on the Executive Governor of Adamawa state, Ahmadu Fintiri.

The vote was passed on Wednesday following a motion of urgent public importance sponsored by the Minority Leader and member representing Yola North constituency, Hon. Umar Suleiman Alkali, and Hon. Sunday Peter of Guyuk constituency.

The action spurred several members like the Majority Leader, Hon. Kate Mamuno (Demsa), Hon. Pwamwakeno Mackondo (Numan), Hon. Paul Samuel (Mubi North), Hon. Yohanna Jauro (Mubi South), Hon. Babangida Njidda (Nasarawo Binyeri) among others to commend the governor for his positive impact in the state.

According to the members, the resolution to pass the vote of confidence on Fintiri was in recognition of his giant strides.

The lawmakers stated that the vote of confidence will also make him perform more towards the progress of the state, because the Adamawa electorate are already feeling the impact of his leadership.