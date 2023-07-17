Adamu Fails To Deny News Of Resignation As APC National Chairman

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, on Monday remained coy over his purported resignation.

This is as the presidency has remained silent on the development that has cast dark shadows on the party ahead of its National Executive Council meeting during the week.

Responding to inquiries over his resignation which broke late Sunday night, Adamu said, “I won’t talk about the issue because the president is away.”

His refusal to be categorical in rejecting the report that he has been asked by President Bola Tinubu to resign even as the report said he has done so has left many members of the National Working Committee and NEC members to agree that he had resigned.

None of the NWC and NEC members has confirmed the development.

The Special Adviser to the president on communication, Dele Alake has not responded as of the time of filing this report when contacted.

Also, Tunde Rahman, the president’s spokesman did not respond when contacted.

Adamu has found his position untenable following his support for Ahmad Lawan, then Senate president, on his bid to be the presidential candidate of the APC.

He had announced Lawan as President Muhammadu Buhari ‘s preferred choice which did not go down well with Tinubu and his associates.

While THE WHISTLER gathered that the president since assuming office on May 29 has sidelined the party chairman on a number of issues, Adamu’s recent criticism of the president’s açtion regarding election into the principal officers of the National Assembly has further deepened the animosity between the pair.

Adamu had criticised Tinubu’s action for those he anointed saying, “there was poor consultation” and the “issue must be revisited with proper consultation” in the wake of controversy that trailed the announcement.

Speaking in the past week on Arise TV, he acknowledged the fact that he did “not support Tinubu for president” maintaining that he has “the choice to support any candidate of his choice.”