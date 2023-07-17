Enugu Residents ‘Sit At Home’ Despite Security Assurances

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Residents of Enugu metropolis and its environs, today, complied with IPOB’s Monday sit-at-home despite assurances of security by the state government.

THE WHISTLER observed presence of police, NSCDC and military operatives at strategic locations in the city. Some were patrolling along the roads.

Banks, filling stations, schools, shops and major commercial transport companies all shut for businesses.

IPOB is the acronym for the Indigenous People of Biafra founded by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. Sit-at-home on Mondays was declared to pressure the release of Kanu. He is being detained at the custody of the State Services over alleged running a proscribed group, jumping bail and treason.

Enugu government last week made it compulsory for its civil servants to work on Mondays. A visit to the state secretariat showed that workers were trickling in, signing their names and loitering.

Ikechukwu Eze told our correspondent that, “Ordering workers to work on Mondays is not the problem, but the means of coming is difficult. Commercial drivers don’t work today because of lack of passengers.”

Greg Ezike, a retired civil servant, said, “The only way to end this is the unification of South-East governors to negotiate his release. If the Appeal Court has acquitted and released him, why are they still keeping him there? That is why people are angry. Our governors are not committed to his release.”

For Uche Okafor, a trader, Gov Peter Mbah has done well, but the spirit of the residents are low. Using force to force people to work and do businesses on Mondays will likely not succeed. Difficulties in land are also contributing to the inactivity of the people.”