PHOTOS: Obi Cubana Plans Massive Investment In Abia

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Billionaire businessman and founder of Cubana Group, Obinna Iyiegbu, popularly called ‘Obi Cubana’ is planning a mega factory in Abia State.

Advertisement

The billionaire has begun the process of acquiring land to enable him to expand his footprints in Abia.

This was disclosed in a tweet by the State Governor, Alex Otti, seen by THE WHISTLER.

Otti said, “I played host to a renowned business tycoon and investor Obinna Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana, and his brother Ike Iyiegbu.

“While he emphasized that he does not visit Governors, he had to visit given our pedigree. He said the positive things we have started doing have made a lot of people want to come back and invest here.

“He promised to set up a major part of his business in Aba as he is already in the process of acquiring land to build industries that will employ people in God’s Own State.”

Advertisement

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti and Cubana Group, Obinna Iyiegbu, popularly called Obi Cubana During A Courtesy Visit In Abia

The tycoon had over the weekend paid a courtesy visit to the Abia governor at his residence in Nvosi, Isialangwa South Local Government Area of the State.

When Otti won the March gubernatorial election, he promised a mega economic reform that would make the state an investors’ haven.

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti and Cubana Group, Obinna Iyiegbu, popularly called Obi Cubana During A Courtesy Visit In Abia

Otti had said he had the influence and goodwill to attract both local and foreign capital into the state.

Advertisement

The Abia economy is estimated at $22.8bn.

Otti had said in an interview that, “Our state ranks 32 out of 36 on the World Bank’s ease of doing business. This shouldn’t be the case. Our state is an industrial hub and should not occupy that position.

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti and Cubana Group, Obinna Iyiegbu, popularly called Obi Cubana During A Courtesy Visit In Abia

“What we plan to do is to open up linkage roads to neighboring Port Harcourt, and to Akwa-Ibom and Imo states. This will enable the industrial cluster to grow.”

Abia State has 51 per cent unemployment rate and a debt of N191.2bn.

Since the assumption of office, Otti has made several policy reforms including tax reforms and reforms aimed at lifting the state out of its current infrastructural challenge.