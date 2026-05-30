ADC Leadership Affirms Atiku As Presidential Candidate

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The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has ratified the candidacy of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar for the 2027 presidential election.

The party had on Wednesday declared Atiku as the winner of the ADC presidential ticket, beating a former Transportation Minister Rotimi Amaechi and Mohammed Hayatu-Deen who contested alongside the former vice president.

The decision was one of the resolutions taken during the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) held in Abuja on Saturday.

A notice put out by the party after the meeting said NEC also approved the results of all recently conducted primaries for states assemblies, National Assembly and governorship positions.

The notice, signed by the ADC National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi however, clarified that primary elections with pending appeals as at May 29, 2026, and those yet to be concluded were still being reviewed.

Abdullahi further stated that NEC approved the extension of the tenure of the National Working Committee (NWC) for a period of 12 months from the expiry of their current tenure.

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“NEC approved the constitution of the Caretaker Committees the zonal, state, local government and Wards for a period of 12 months.

“The NEC recognises Mallam Nasiru El-Rufai as a prisoner of conscience and calls for his immediate release,” he added.