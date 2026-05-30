Wike’s PDP Faction Urges Jonathan To Reject 2027 Presidential Ratification

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) faction aligned with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has kicked against the ratification of former President Goodluck Jonathan as the party’s presidential candidate for the 2027 election.

The faction, led by its factional National Chairman, Abdulrahman Mohammed, has called on Jonathan to publicly distance himself from the exercise.

The reaction came hours after a rival PDP faction, chaired by Kabiru Turaki SAN, on Saturday ratified Jonathan as its presidential candidate.

But the Wike aligned faction described the move as a “charade” and warned that any attempt to associate Jonathan with what it termed an unauthorised political process could damage both his democratic credentials and political legacy.

The Turaki-led faction had granted Jonathan a waiver and cleared him as its sole presidential aspirant during a previous screening exercise.

Jonathan however, did not present himself for screening or his eventual ratification, neither did be make any public declaration of intentions to contest.

Advertisement

The former president has been non-committal in all the processes leading to his ratification and has neither accepted nor rejected the offer.

Meanwhile, the Wike faction has continued to insist that the PDP had already concluded its primary elections for all elective positions, including the presidential nomination.

According to the camp, the name of one Senator Sandy Onor had already been forwarded to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the PDP presidential candidate.

The faction maintained that the activities of the Turaki-led group were illegal and designed to mislead party members and the public.

“The former president should immediately distance himself from this charade and unauthorised attempt to drag his name into a process that lacks legitimacy,” the faction said.

Advertisement

It warned that such actions could undermine the integrity of the party’s democratic processes.