Police Burst Armed Robbery Gang, Recovers Stolen Properties

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The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has recorded a major breakthrough in its ongoing fight against violent crime with the arrest of three suspected armed robbers linked to a robbery incident in Uyo and the recovery of several stolen properties.

The successful operation underscores the Command’s commitment to protecting lives and property and ensuring that criminal elements have no safe haven within the State.

The command in a statement on Saturday and signed by

DSP Timfon John, the Police Public Relations Officer said on 25th May, 2026, at about 1600hrs, the Command received a distress report from a concerned individual that three armed men had invaded his residence and forcefully dispossessed him of valuable items.

“Upon receipt of the report, detectives immediately commenced a comprehensive investigation and launched an intelligence-driven operation aimed at identifying and apprehending the perpetrators.

“Through diligent investigative efforts, credible intelligence gathering, and the support of vigilant members of the community, one suspect, Inyene Aniefiok of Eka Street, Uyo, was arrested.

She further stated that during interrogation, the suspect confessed to his involvement in the crime and subsequently led detectives to the arrest of two other suspected members of the robbery gang in the early hours of 29th May, 2026.

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“The suspects were identified as Emmanuel Thomas and Elijah Gideon, both of Udi Street, Uyo.

“A follow-up operation led to the recovery of several items reasonably suspected to have been stolen during the robbery. The recovered exhibits include one Sumec generator, one arc saw, electrical wires, hand gloves, wrecking tools, one pinch bar, machetes, and a blood pressure monitoring machine.

“The Command has intensified efforts to apprehend other fleeing members of the gang and recover the operational weapons allegedly used in carrying out the robbery.

Timfon said that the Commissioner of Police, Akwa Ibom State Command, CP Baba Mohammed Azare, also commended the detectives for their professionalism, dedication, and swift response which culminated in the successful arrest of the suspects and recovery of the stolen items.

The Commissioner also expressed appreciation to members of the public whose timely information and cooperation contributed significantly to the success of the operation.

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He reiterated the Command’s determination to sustain the ongoing offensive against armed robbery, cultism, kidnapping, and other violent crimes across the State.

Azare however warned criminal elements operating within Akwa Ibom State to immediately abandon their unlawful activities or face the full weight of the law. He emphasized that the Command remains committed to intelligence-led policing, proactive crime prevention strategies, and robust law enforcement measures aimed at maintaining peace and public safety.

The Commissioner further urged residents to remain vigilant and continue providing credible and timely information to the Police, assuring that all information received would be treated with utmost confidentiality and acted upon promptly.