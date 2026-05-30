El-Rufai Wins ADC Ticket For Kaduna North

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Mohammed Bello El-Rufai has emerged as the African Democratic Congress (ADC) candidate for Kaduna North Federal Constituency after securing a decisive win in the party’s primary election.

The lawmaker polled 7,727 votes in the exercise and was returned unopposed, confirming him as the party’s flagbearer for the constituency.

Reacting to the outcome, El-Rufai thanked party leaders, delegates, and supporters for their backing, describing the result as a strong endorsement of his leadership.

He said the victory reflected the collective efforts of party members and stakeholders who have worked to strengthen the ADC’s grassroots presence in Kaduna North.

According to him, his emergence is built on years of political engagement and collaboration across the constituency, pledging to maintain an inclusive leadership style that prioritises the welfare of residents.

El-Rufai also acknowledged other aspirants who stepped down in support of a consensus arrangement, including Hon. Nazifi Jibo, Hon. Salihu Abubakar, and Hon. Yazeed Atta, commending them for promoting unity within the party.

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He stressed the need for continued cooperation among party members, urging supporters to remain focused on building a stronger platform ahead of future elections.

The ADC candidate reaffirmed his commitment to vigorous campaigning and grassroots mobilisation, promising to deliver effective representation and policies aimed at improving the lives of constituents.