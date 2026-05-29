Tinubu’s 30% Approval Rating Total Failure, Says ADC

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The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has described President Bola Tinubu’s reported 30 per cent approval rating after three years in office as evidence that Nigerians have rejected his administration ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In a statement issued on Friday by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the ADC said the latest survey results reflected widespread dissatisfaction among Nigerians over worsening economic hardship, unemployment and insecurity across the country.

The party said the findings of the survey conducted by Eagle Badger Data Analytics (EBDA) showed that only 30.2 per cent of Nigerians approved Tinubu’s performance, while 47.5 per cent disapproved.

According to the ADC, the figures amounted to “a devastating verdict on an administration that has inflicted unprecedented hardship on Nigerians and failed in its most basic responsibilities of economic management, job creation, and security.”

The opposition party argued that after three years in office, the President could no longer blame previous administrations for the nation’s challenges.

“A President with only 30 percent approval after three years in office has lost the confidence of the Nigerian people,” the statement said.

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“More importantly, it means that roughly seven out of every ten Nigerians are either dissatisfied, unconvinced, or unwilling to endorse the direction in which the country is being led. That is not a political challenge. That is a national rejection.”

The ADC also cited findings from the survey indicating that 62 per cent of Nigerians believed they were worse off now than when Tinubu assumed office in May 2023, while only 23.3 per cent said their lives had improved.

“Even more troubling, 42.4 per cent of Nigerians describe themselves as being ‘much worse off’ than they were three years ago,” the party stated.

“These numbers confirm what Nigerians experience every day. Families can no longer afford basic food items. Transportation costs have become unbearable. Small businesses are shutting down. Young people are facing rising unemployment and diminishing opportunities.”

The party further alleged that food prices had risen by more than 90 per cent since May 2023, while the overall price level had increased by about 80 per cent.

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“The government continues to celebrate macroeconomic statistics, but Nigerians do not eat statistics. They eat food. They pay rent. They pay school fees. They pay transport fares. They confront insecurity. And in all these measures, life has become significantly harder under this administration,” the statement added.

On insecurity, the ADC said many communities across the country continued to face attacks from bandits, terrorists, kidnappers and criminal gangs, while farmers were unable to safely access their farmlands.

“The tragedy is that after three years in office, the government can no longer claim that these challenges were inherited. The responsibility now belongs entirely to President Tinubu and his administration. Leadership is measured by outcomes, not excuses,” the party stated.

The ADC said the survey should serve as a wake-up call to the administration as the country moves toward the 2027 elections.

“The Nigerian people are speaking clearly. The numbers do not lie. Thirty percent approval after three years in office is not a sign of success. It is a measure of failure,” the statement said.

The party added that it remained committed to offering Nigerians “a credible alternative founded on competence, accountability, economic recovery, job creation, and the restoration of security across our country.”