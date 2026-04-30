ADC Renews Call For Amupitan’s Resignation After Supreme Court Verdict

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The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has renewed its demand for the resignation of the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Joash Amupitan.

The call followed the Supreme Court judgment affirming the Senator David Mark-led leadership of the party.

In a reaction, the opposition party said the circumstances surrounding its leadership dispute had raised “serious concerns about the neutrality of the electoral umpire,” insisting that the apex court’s verdict vindicated its long-held position.

The ADC urged INEC to immediately restore recognition of the Mark-led leadership across all its official platforms, describing the court ruling as “a clear validation of our leadership and a rebuke of the decision to de-recognise it.”

“The judgment is a confirmation of our position and further exposes what we consider partisanship under the current INEC leadership,” the party stated, reiterating its call for Amupitan to step down.

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The party also commended the five-man panel of the Supreme Court for its unanimous decision, noting that the ruling had reinforced confidence in the judiciary and underscored the supremacy of the rule of law.

According to the ADC, the verdict has effectively laid to rest what it described as “contrived disputes and manufactured uncertainties” surrounding its leadership, stressing that the legitimacy of its structures under Mark and National Secretary, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, was no longer in doubt.

While welcoming the judgment, the party cautioned that challenges to Nigeria’s democracy persist, alleging a pattern of interference aimed at weakening opposition parties.

“Democracy must be sustained through vigilance, active participation and resistance to any attempt to undermine the will of the people,” the party added.

The ADC reaffirmed its commitment to offering Nigerians a credible alternative, with a focus on addressing insecurity, reducing the cost of living and creating jobs.

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The Supreme Court ruling effectively nullified INEC’s earlier delisting of the party’s leadership and validated decisions taken during the period, including the April 14 national convention and subsequent state congresses, which the electoral body had refused to recognise.

In the judgment, the apex court set aside an earlier order of the Court of Appeal directing parties in the dispute to maintain the status quo ante bellum, describing the directive as unnecessary and contributory to the crisis.

A legal practitioner, who spoke with THE WHISTLER on the development, said the ruling carried a “consequential order” that automatically revalidated the party’s convention and congresses, even though such reliefs were not expressly sought in court.

Despite the victory, fresh legal hurdles may persist. The Supreme Court directed parties to return to the Federal High Court for the hearing of the substantive suit challenging the party’s leadership.

In the suit, a former Deputy National Chairman of the ADC, Bala Gombe, is contesting the legitimacy of Mark’s chairmanship and is seeking to be declared National Chairman.

However, the Mark-led leadership has argued that the court lacks jurisdiction over internal party leadership disputes, citing previous Supreme Court pronouncements.

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Legal analysts say the proceedings at the lower court may ultimately prove academic in view of the apex court’s definitive ruling.

Meanwhile, with the deadline for submission of party membership registers to INEC approaching, the ADC faces mounting pressure to regularise its status to avoid complications ahead of the 2027 general elections.