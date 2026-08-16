El-Rufai Files Fresh N10bn Suit Against ICPC

Former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai has filed a fresh N10 billion fundamental rights suit against the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), alleging that the agency has prevented his wife and son from visiting him while in custody.

The suit, filed at the Federal High Court in Abuja, also listed the ICPC chairman and the Attorney-General of the Federation as second and third defendants.

The originating motion, marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1852/2026, was filed on August 13, 2026, by El-Rufai’s lawyer, Ubong Akpan.

In the suit, the former governor alleged that his wife, Aichatou Asabe, and son, Abba El-Rufai, were prevented from accessing him despite an existing court order permitting visits by his family members and legal representatives.

El-Rufai asked the court to declare that his fundamental rights under Part IV of the 1999 Constitution remain enforceable despite his detention by the ICPC.

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He specifically alleged that the repeated denial of access to his family members had prevented them from providing him with food, medication and other necessities.

According to him, the alleged restriction violated his rights to dignity and private and family life guaranteed under Sections 34 and 37 of the Constitution, as well as Articles 5 and 18 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights.

El-Rufai also alleged that ICPC officers physically restrained and intimidated his wife and son during an incident on July 7.

He asked the court to declare the alleged conduct and continued denial of family access without lawful authority unconstitutional, illegal, null and void.

The former governor further sought an order directing the ICPC and other respondents to grant him unhindered and reasonable access to his family and lawyers throughout his detention, in line with an earlier order of the Federal High Court.

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El-Rufai said the alleged actions had subjected him to “humiliation, emotional trauma, anxiety and psychological distress.”

He argued that the respondents’ conduct amounted to an unjustifiable interference with his dignity and family life and was inconsistent with constitutional protections and provisions of the African Charter.

The suit seeks nine reliefs, including declarations on the alleged violations and an award of N10 billion in damages.