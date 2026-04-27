Kano Assembly Confirms Garo As Dep Gov

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The Kano State House of Assembly has confirmed Murtala Garo as the new deputy governor of Kano State following a successful screening exercise.

The confirmation came during plenary on Monday, presided over by the Speaker, Jibril Falgore, after lawmakers considered and adopted the report of an ad hoc committee set up to review the nomination.

Presenting the report, Deputy Speaker Muhammad Bello said Garo’s nomination followed the resignation of the former deputy governor, Aminu Gwarzo.

He noted that the screening was conducted in accordance with Section 191(3)(c) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), which mandates legislative approval in the event of a vacancy in the office of deputy governor.

According to the committee, Garo was thoroughly assessed on his educational qualifications, professional experience, knowledge of governance, and plans for the state. Lawmakers said he demonstrated a solid understanding of the responsibilities of the office and outlined a clear vision to support Governor Abba Yusuf in delivering his administration’s agenda.

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Based on its findings, the committee recommended his confirmation, which received unanimous approval from the Assembly.

The House also reiterated its commitment to collaborating with the executive arm to strengthen good governance, ensure accountability, and drive development across the state.