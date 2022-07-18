Aero Shuts Down Flight Operations Indefinitely, Blames Forex, Aviation Fuel Scarcity

Aero Contractors has shut down all commercial flight operations over shortage of aircraft.

But the suspension will not affect the maintenance activities of the Approved Maintenance Organisation (AMO) known as AeroMRO, the Approved Training Organisation (ATO) also known as Aero Training School, and the Helicopter and Charter Services operations.

The airline disclosed the development on Monday.

Nigerian airlines are facing challenges of maintaining aircrafts caused by foreign exchange shortage.

They are also battling the scarcity and high cost of aviation fuel which had pushed the price of air ticket to N55,000.

It said, “Due to the impact of the challenging operating environment on our daily operations, the management of Aero Contractors Company of Nig. Ltd. wishes to announce the temporary suspension of its scheduled passenger service operations with effect from Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

“The past few months have been very challenging for the aviation industry and the airline operators in particular. With the high cost of maintenance, skyrocketing fuel prices, inflation, and forex scarcity resulting in high foreign exchange rates. These are amongst the major components of airline operations.

“This decision was carefully considered and taken due to the fact that most of our aircrafts are currently undergoing maintenance, resulting in our inability to offer a seamless and efficient service to our esteemed customers. We are working to bring these aircrafts back to service in the next few weeks, so we can continue to offer our passengers the safe, efficient, and reliable services.”

Aero said it is partnering with other airlines to provide alternative flights for customers that have booked ahead.

It added, “As members of Spring Alliance (a commercial alliance with member airlines providing mutual support in the area of operations), we are liaising with our partner airlines to minimize the impact on our esteemed customers. Our customer service team will be working to help affected esteemed customers reach their destinations.”