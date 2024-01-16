AFCON: Senegal Shine As Former Champion, Algeria Struggle Against Angola

Defending Champions, Senegal started their 2023 Africa Nations Cup Campaign with an impressive 3-0 win over Gambia on Monday, while 2021 Champions, Algeria struggled against Angola.

Alou Cisse’s team enjoyed a comfortable outing with Lamina Camara scoring a brace and Pape Gueye ended the game with the other goal.

Saido Mane assisted Gueye for the first goal in the fourth minute and Gambia ended the encounter with a man down.

Gambia’s Ebou Adams was sent off last in the first half for an off-the ball incident to compound their woes.

Lamine Camara increased Senegal’s lead with a low finish before adding the second goal with four minutes to go to hand the defending champions the maximum points.

In the other Group C encounter, Cameroon played out a 1-1 draw with with lowly ranked Guinea.

Mohammed Bayo fired Guinea into an early lead in the 10th minute.

Magri restored parity for Cameroon with a well placed header from Georges-Kevin Nkoudou’s cross in the 51st minute.

Guinea played the entire second half with a man down after captain Francois Kamano was sent off for a stamp on Frank Magri at the end of the first half.

Senegal are currently on top of Group C followed by Cameroon, while Guinea and Gambia occupy the third and fourth places respectively.

Up next for Senegal is a clash against Cameroon on Friday, while Gambia takes on Guinea on the same day.

Former Champions, Algeria Struggle Against Angola

2021 Nations Cup Champions, Algeria played out a disappointing draw with Angola in the opening game of Group D.

Baghdad Bounedjah gave Algeria the lead in the 18th minute before Mabululu’s second half penalty denied them the maximum points.

Algeria have now joined the list of former champions who failed to win their opening games in the 2023 Nations Cup.

The likes of Nigeria, Ghana, Egypt and Cameroon all failed to get the maximum points in their first match.

Nations Cup Fixtures On Tuesday

Burkina Faso vs Mauritania (Group D) 3pm

Tunisia vs Namibia (Group E) 6pm

Mail vs South Africa (Group E) 9pm