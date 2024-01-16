Marine Ministry, Customs, NRC Collaborate To Bolster Efficient Seaports Operation

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigerian Customs Service in a joint partnership with the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy and the Nigerian Railway Corporation, NRC, has integrated a Non-Intrusive Inspection Technology (NIIT) to enhance operational efficiency in Nigerian Seaports.

The agencies reached an agreement on Monday, after a meeting held at the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, attended by the leaders of the organisations.

The meeting featured the deliberation of initiatives aimed at opening up the nation’s seaports to foster seamless cooperation and trade and facilitation.

“A key focal point of discussion was the strategic integration of the Non-Intrusive Inspection Technology (NIIT) to bolster operational efficiency in Nigerian Seaports,” a joint statement said.

The NIIT, according to the Comptroller General of Customs, CGC, Bashir Adeniyi will actively decongest the nation’s seaports and prioritise cargo scanning over traditional physical examination methods.

By scanning, the organisations resolved to rectify and optimise all existing scanners at prominent ports such as Apapa, Tincan Island, Onne, and PTML, while they will simultaneously deploy existing mobile scanners to facilitate expeditious cargo inspections.

The joint statement read partly, “The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) pledged continued commitment to freight cargoes to Inland container depots/dry ports, a strategic move to alleviate congestion at major ports.

“Plans were unveiled for the efficient evacuation of containers from Port Harcourt to Aba, with future extensions envisaged for Onne Port.

“Against the backdrop of rail track construction, the NRC concurred on a pragmatic approach by agreeing to bypass the fixed scanner at Apapa. This ensures the unhindered progression of the scanning process during crucial infrastructure development.

“The meeting advocated for exploring Public-Private Partnerships to oversee the installation and maintenance of scanning technology. This collaborative model aims to sustain efficiency and foster innovation in cargo inspection processes.

“The collaborative synergy witnessed in this meeting underscores the unwavering commitment of the Nigerian government to cultivate a conducive and efficient trade environment.

“The anticipated implementation of these resolutions is poised to positively impact port decongestion, trade facilitation, and overall operational efficiency and competitiveness.”