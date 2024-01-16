NNPC Ltd GCEO, Defence Chief Inspect Illegal Vessel Arrested In Warri

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd Mr. Mele Kyari, and the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, visited Oporoza, Warri, Delta State, to inspect MT Kali, an illegal crude oil vessel loaded with thousands of metric tonnes of crude oil.

The vessel was intercepted by Tantita Security Services, a private security firm, in collaboration with the Nigeria Security & Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), while it was loading directly from an offshore platform in Bayelsa State.

Arrested Vessel

All 23 crew members onboard the illegal vessel have been arrested.

During the inspection tour of the illegal vessel on Monday, General Musa said the military remains committed to working with NNPC Ltd. and other government and private security agencies to halt the menace of crude oil theft in the Niger Delta.

“We are committed to stopping all acts of criminality in Nigerian waters. We are also sounding a note of warning to the perpetrators of this crime that enough is enough.

“The country is bleeding, and we need all funds to develop as a nation. It is by stopping these acts of criminality that we will be able to achieve that dream,” the CDS added.