Africa Better Off With US Than France, Says Timi Frank

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Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank, has urged African leaders to strengthen strategic alliances with the United States rather than enter into fresh agreements with France.

Frank made the call in a statement on Tuesday while reacting to the ongoing Africa-France partnerships summit in Nairobi, Kenya, attended by French President Emmanuel Macron, President Bola Tinubu, and several African leaders.

According to him, African countries, particularly those in West Africa, have little to show for years of French influence despite their vast natural resources.

Frank maintained that African leaders should instead pursue stronger bilateral relations with the United States, especially in the areas of insecurity, election integrity, trade and investment.

“We believe Africa will get a better deal with the United States than with France. The areas we should focus on are insecurity, election integrity and stronger bilateral economic ties.

“France has nothing more to offer Africa. African leaders must not fall into any new arrangement that will drag the continent back into economic and political bondage,” Frank said.

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He also called for increased cooperation with the US in tackling terrorism and strengthening democratic institutions across the continent.

Frank stated that African leaders should renegotiate the terms of engagement with the United States in ways that would directly benefit African citizens.

“Wherever we feel the United States has not done well in the past, it is our responsibility to identify those areas and renegotiate better terms that will benefit Africa,” he added.

Frank described France’s long-standing influence in parts of Africa as “modern slavery,” alleging that Paris had historically supported leaders who protected French interests regardless of the wishes of their citizens.

“As long as African leaders are doing France’s bidding, France will protect them even when their people no longer want them in office,” he claimed.

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He cited Côte d’Ivoire, Togo, Benin and Cameroon as examples of countries still under what he described as France’s continued economic grip.

Frank further argued that countries distancing themselves from French control were beginning to witness improvements.

“Since they broke away from France, countries like Burkina Faso have shown signs of doing better. That proves Africa does not need France to survive,” he said.

He also endorsed the idea of an Africa-US summit, describing it as more beneficial than renewed France-Africa engagements.

“Africa-US summit will benefit Africa more than any France-Africa arrangement. African leaders should focus on building stronger ties with the United States,” he said.

Frank expressed optimism that the administration of US President Donald Trump would offer Africa a more beneficial partnership based on mutual interests and democratic values.